Motorcyclist dies following crash

A motorcyclist in his twenties has died following a collision on Dobbin Road in Portadown.

The crash involving the motorcycle and a white Ford Focus was reported just before 10.30pm on Wednesday night, 10 October.

The Dobbin Road, Portadown

A police spokesperson said: “Officers from the Collision Investigation Unit are appealing for witnesses and would especially like to hear from anyone who was travelling on the Dobbin Road at around the time of the collision and who may have captured dashcam footage.

“Please call 101, quoting reference number 1430 10/10/18.”