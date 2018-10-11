Motorcyclist killed in crash was just 22-years-old

A motorcyclist, who died in a crash near Portadown, was aged just 22-years-old.

According to the PSNI, the victim of the crash on the Dobbin Road, was a 22-year-old man from the Lurgan area.

The PSNI said: “A 22-year-old male motorcyclist from Lurgan died late last night on the main Armagh to Portadown road as a result of a collision.

“One other car involved was driven by an older lady.

“Investigations are ongoing.”

The crash involving the motorcycle and a white Ford Focus was reported just before 10.30pm on Wednesday night, 10 October.

A police spokesperson said: “Officers from the Collision Investigation Unit are appealing for witnesses and would especially like to hear from anyone who was travelling on the Dobbin Road at around the time of the collision and who may have captured dashcam footage.

“Please call 101, quoting reference number 1430 10/10/18.”

DUP Cllr Mark Baxter said his thoughts and prayers are with the family of the young victim and the lady who was involved in the accident.

“This is very sad news which is all the more poignant at this time of year,” he said.

Ulster Unionist MLA Doug Beattie MC, has expressed his deepest condolences to the family and friends of a young male who lost his life on the Dobbin Road last night.

Doug Beattie MC MLA said: “I was deeply saddened to hear of the death of a young man last night following a motorcycle accident on the Dobbin Road.

“Another young life has been taken too soon from within our community and my thoughts are very much with the family and friends at this difficult time.

“I would ask anyone with information to please get in touch with the PSNI.”

DUP MLA William Irwin said, “This is yet another very sad fatality on our roads and my thoughts and prayers are with the family of the young motorcyclist who has lost his life on Wednesday night.

“I would reiterate the message of the PSNI for anyone who may have witnessed the collision on the Dobbin Road to assist Police with their inquiries as they try to establish the cause of this collision.”