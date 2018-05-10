Moy Park employees raise £150,000 for Farm Africa

As part of Responsible Business Week, Moy Park has announced that a total of over £150,000 has been raised for charity partner Farm Africa.

Moy Park announced its partnership with Farm Africa in 2015, aiming to raise an ambitious £100,000 for the charity over a three-year period.

The charity is committed to combating poverty and supporting farmers in eastern Africa, so they can increase harvests, become self-sufficient and start businesses, while protecting the environment for years to come.

Over the past three years, Moy Park employees have taken part in a variety of fundraising activities such as mountain climbing, competing in marathons and cycle relays, and most recently completing a gruelling seven-day hike up and across Mount Elgon on the Tanzania-Uganda border and building beehives in the ‘Big Beehive Build’ in Tanzania’s Nou Forest.

Moy Park Chief Executive Janet McCollum commented: “We are delighted to have achieved this milestone and I would like to thank everyone for their energy and dedication in supporting Farm Africa’s great work. It is really fulfilling to see our actions making positive changes to people’s lives in Africa.”