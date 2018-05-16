Mum appeals for votes to get son new garden

A Lurgan mum is calling for local people to vote for a magical makeover for her garden, making it accessible for her son who is unable to walk.

Charlene Edwards is appealing for the pubic to vote for her in the MyBuilder garden competition before it closes on May 20.

The winner will receive a garden makeover and Charlene decided to enter in the hope of having a suitable garden for her son Odhran and his younger brother Daithi (4).

Eight-year-old Odhran was diagnosed with congenital heart disease when he was born and after several open heart surgeries, he was left with a brain injury.

This has left him unable to walk and despite him loving the outdoors, the garden just isn’t suitable for him.

Charlene said: “He was born with a congenital heart defect, his care was palliative.

“He was 12 weeks old when he had four open heart surgeries and after the last surgery he was in the intensive care unit for 12 weeks.

“They think he is a miracle because medically he shouldn’t have survived.

“When they brought him round, it was evident he had a brain injury, they told us that he might never walk, talk, eat or smile again.

“Since then he has done everything bar the walking.”

Charlene and the family have recently moved to an adapted bungalow, whilst the house is suitable for Odhran’s condition, the concrete garden isn’t.

She added: “He gets about on his hands and knees, so every time he goes out he gets holes in his trousers and cuts on his knees because of the concreted garden.

“So I thought it would be good to enter the competition to get the garden done up for him a bit. We are just trying to get the votes up, this is why I have entered the competition.

“He loves playing outside but it is hard to get outside as it is not safe, we usually have to go to soft play areas which is better for his hands.”

To vote for Charlene in the Mybuilder competition visit www.mybuilder.com/competitions/garden-makeover-2018/entries/12789