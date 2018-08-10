Mum, daughters and cousin scoop awards in charity beauty pageant

Four members of one family have each won an award at the Ultimate Beauty of the World International pageant.

Gilford mum Leeann Carey (34) with daughters Courtney (17) and Abby (14) and Leeann’s cousin Isabella Magennis (13) all received titles at the competition in Portadown’s Seagoe Hotel.

Between the four of them they have raised almost £20,000 for the Make A Wish Foundation with all the money raised going directly to help children in Northern Ireland.

Leeanne said: “The Make A Wish Foundation grants magical wishes to seriously ill children and with the help and support of the people of Gilford and surrounding areas we contributed almost £10,000 to this year’s total.”

Leeanne won the Senior Ultimate Beauty 2018 while her daughter Abby scooped second place in the Teen Ultimate Beauty 2018 and sister Courtney came fourth in the Teen Ultimate Beauty while Isabella received the Miss Charity title.

They had worked hard organising events such as a gala ball in the Bannville House Hotel and a night at the races in the Castle Bar, Gilford.

“We would like to thank every single person who supported us in our efforts, through sponsorship, raffle tickets and attendance at the gala ball. Without you none of this would have been possible.”

Leeane said she was ‘delighted, shocked and gobsmacked’ at winning a prize and said she would ‘love to inspire other women to take to the stage’.

She said she is very proud of her daughters and cousin for their achievements and explained they plan on organising another charity ball early next year also for the Make A Wish charity.

“Our journey with the ultimate beauty started in 2014 when my daughter Abby decided she wanted to enter. She was 10 years old and in the junior category. The love and compassion from everyone involved really was a big eye opener for me.

“Ultimate Beauty is a pageant like no other. It promotes inner beauty and does not allow children to wear fake tan, makeup or high heels.

“In 2016 along with my two daughters I took the plunge and entered myself. As a young mum at the age of 17 my life focused on my children. Now that they are growing up I’m enjoying spending magical experiences alongside them. Ultimate Beauty of the World has given me my own identity outside of being a mum. We have gained lifelong friendships.”