Mum’s praise for community who rallied after son is injured in Greece

A Lurgan mum has praised the support of the community after she had to jet off to Greece to care for her son injured while on holiday.

Lee Haughian went to Malia last week with 26 friends, however his mum Annmarie said he suffered a brain injury during an altercation with some English men and a bouncer on Tuesday July 17.

Lee Haughian

The 18-year-old former Lismore Comprehensive pupil hit his head very hard resulting in a skull fracture and a bleed to the brain.

Annmarie revealed this morning (Tuesday) that Lee, who had been on holiday with 25 other friends, has had a second scan and they are awaiting the results.

“He is currently stable but could be a long wait before he is allowed to fly home,” she said.

“As any mother would I flew out first chance I could to be at his bedside.

“I am raising money to help fund the cost of living while I am here with Lee.

“As a single mother I am finding it a bit of a struggle,” said Annmarie who thanked everyone who has helped and for their prayers.

She added: “Lee will not be allowed to fly due to the extent of the brain injury.

“He will be in Greece for at least another month.

“The British embassy have been in contact and are trying to arrange a trip home by boat.

“However this is going to cost at least 1000euro each,” she said.

Annmarie added that she has been astounded by the level of support from her local community.

She said: “The support from the community has been amazing.

“I have cried so much. I can’t believe how much support we have got. And from people I don’t even know,” she said.

“All I can ask is for people to say a wee prayer that we will be able to return as soon as Lee is fit for travel.

“He got his brain scan done earlier so fingers crossed wee get good news,” she said.

And with more than £3k raised already on a GoFund page, Annmarie has said she is very grateful to everyone who has contributed.

“My sincere thanks and gratitude to you all for your generous donations.

“They have well exceeded my expectations. You have restored my faith in humanity,” said Annmarie.

“ With your help I am now able to spend time with Lee without the financial hardship I was facing.Many thanks to you all.”