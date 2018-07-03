Murdered Craigavon man was a devoted father

The family of a Craigavon man, killed in an incident in Belfast, are devastated at his loss.

Robert (Jonesy) Molloy-Jones died in hospital on Thursday last (June 28) following an incident in Parkmount St Belfast in the Tiger’s Bay area of North Belfast.

Mr Jones, who was 30-years-old, was formerly of Bluestone Hall, and was the devoted father of Matilda.

A Co Antrim man has been charged with his murder and possession of an offensive weapon in relation to his death.

Jordan Snoddy, 21, of Doonbeg Drive in Newtownabbey confirmed he understood the charges when he appeared in Belfast Court on Monday.

There was no application for bail and he was remanded in custody.

Mr Molloy-Jones, who had moved to Belfast last year, was the son of Lily and William and brother of Tracey, Karen, William, John, Amanda and Charlene as well as a much loved uncle.

Funeral arrangements are to be announced later and any enquiries may be directed to Milne Funeral Services, 59 Seagoe Road, Portadown BT63 5HS. Telephone 02838338888