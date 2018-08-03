Natalie sets a new record as first female marathon pacer

With just over a month to go until the Deep RiverRock Belfast City Half Marathon, the organisers are gearing up for a record year with over 4,000 participants expected to take part on Sunday September 23 at 9am from Ormeau Embankment.

That’s not the only record this year, as the main marathon on May 7 introduced the event’s first ever female pacer, Natalie Bowbanks, a dental practice manager from Tandragee.

Natalie will be pacing at 2 hours 15 minutes and, after her experience at the Belfast Marathon in May, she is looking forward to pacing at the Half Marathon next month.

“On May 7, 2018 I was an Official Pacer of the Deep RiverRock Belfast City Marathon and the first ever female pacer,” said Natalie, who is a member of Craigavon Lakers AC.

“Not much can top this for me and my goals. I’m delighted to be pacing a 2:15 finish at the Half Marathon event for the first time also on September 23.”

There is still time to sign up to join Natalie and the experienced team of pacers this September.

The deadline for entries will be August 31, 2018, so sign up now at www.belfastcitymarathon.com.