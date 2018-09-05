Nathan takes top BB awards for his work

A member of Portadown’s Bluestone Boy’s Brigade Company has won one of the highest honours the organisation can bestow.

Corporal Nathan Davis, recently received the President’s Commendation for his work with the local company and within the community

Nathan - who celebrates his 19th birthday on Saturday, September 15 - is no stranger to high awards as he’s already received the Queen’s Badge and his Duke of Edinburgh Silver Award (he’ll soon be working on his gold).

Nathan started in the junior section at the Bluestone Methodist Church based unit about six years ago and has progressed through the ranks, all the while dealing with a rare health condition - Panhypopituitarism.

In this condition the pituitary gland stops making most or all of the hormones which help control the way many parts of the body work.

Nathan requires tablets and an injection at specific times each day to combat secondary adrenal insufficiency and hypothyroidism.

He also suffers from ‘Global Development Delay’ - in which young people take longer to reach certain developmental milestones compared to their peers.

This can include learning to walk or talk, learning new things and interacting with others socially or emotionally. Some of these apply to Nathan, especially his speech and interaction with others.

Despite these issues Nathan - who works at Portadown’s One-Eighty Restaurant and is training to be a chef - has maintained positive, with a great sense of humour.

His foster mum Dianne McNabb has been a big influence and he participates in all aspects of the BB program.

He is a very popular assistant with the Anchor Boys staff.

He was nominated for the award by Bluestone BB Captain George McMurray who pointed to the young man’s impressive CV of activities within the BB and in the wider community.

George said, “For his badges he has taken up running, drumming, expeditions and helping an elderly person with various chores on her farm.

“He also assists the teachers in Sunday School and often takes the class himself as well as participating in the praise group.”

In his nomination he said: “He is very popular within our church and its organisations and always displays an outgoing and positive personality as well as being dedicated and setting a good example to those with whom he comes into contact with.”

As for Nathan when he learned of his award: “I was a bit surprised.”