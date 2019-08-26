Navigate easily to the right consumer advice

The Consumer Council has launched an online Advice Directory to help you understand your rights.

It also provides guidance on who the proper authority is to complain to and how to access expert help and advice.

Philippa McKeown-Brown, Head of Consumer Empowerment and Protection, said: “All of us will at some time encounter a consumer problem, be it an unfair private parking charge, slow broadband speed, unwanted telephone calls, or problems with a second-hand car. Sometimes the time it takes to resolve the issue can be almost as frustrating as the problem itself. Our new online Advice Directory gives you the all the information you need at your fingertips, and talks you through what to do next. It also gives you a wealth of knowledge to hopefully prevent some problems happening in the first place.

“We hope this new online resource proves as popular as our previous A-Z Handbook, which we know was well-used by consumers and those working in a frontline advisory role.” Explore the Advice Directory at https://advice.consumercouncil.org.uk/

The Consumer Council is an independent consumer organisation, It campaigns for high standards of service and protection and a fair deal for all. It also carries out research, gives advice and publishes reports and publications and deals with individual complaints about transport, natural gas, electricity, coal, postal services and water.