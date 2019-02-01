New adventure golf centre to bring 15 jobs

A new adventure golf centre will be ‘launched’ at Marlborough Retail Park, Craigavon on 14th February.

At a cost of approximately £1 million, ‘Captain Green’s Space Adventure Golf’ will create 15 new part time and full time jobs.

Captain Green’s is a space themed indoor adventure golf centre with two 18 hole themed courses, a licenced eatery and birthday party rooms.

Spread across two floors the two adventure golf courses will provide the ultimate entertainment for all ages and abilities.

Course one is called Escape from Mars and course two Mission to the Moon.

The ‘Escape from Mars’ course includes playing around space rocks, through shooting stars into the Mars station and in ‘Mission to the Moon’ you’ll have to play through rotating turbine engines, into worm holes and into a transmission tower to send a message back to earth that your mission is complete.

Sharyn Ingrey, Area Manager for Captain Green’s commented, “We are very excited to be opening our first Captain Green’s Space Adventure Golf centre in Craigavon. Our two indoor golf courses are amazing.

“Some people call it crazy or mini golf, but with Captain Green’s Space Adventure Golf we’ve really taken it to a “hole” new dimension.

“Anyone is welcome to play no matter how young or inexperienced. It’s a destination for the entire family. And with our licenced eatery it’s perfect for groups of friends to get together and have some fun with a few drinks and for work teambuilding events.”

Captain Green’s Space Adventure Golf is owned and operated by SMS Platinum Group. SMS Platinum Group also owns the Air-tastic Trampoline Parks brand and the Funky Monkeys Soft Play Centre brand.

Craigavon will be the first Captain Green’s Space Adventure Golf centre to open with plans in place to open other centres in Belfast, Londonderry/Derry, Cork, Dublin, Galway and Limerick.