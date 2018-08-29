New charity supports kids with diabetes

A local charity that has been formed for children with diabetes to socialise with each other and go on trips is to officially next month.

Local mums have got together to form Type 1 Diabetes Children and Teenagers (T1DCAT) which helps young children who live with diabetes, meet fellow type 1 diabetics and enjoy fun days out.

Louise Fay, whose daughter Eva Tennyson has the condition, said these days out give the kids a chance to meet others with the condition.

She said: “The charity which is run by mummies, from Armagh, Newry and Lurgan in the Southern Trust Area.

“We were asked by the consultant and diabetic nurse specialist if me and a couple of other mummies could put a charity together, to get the kids all socialising with each other and talking about their condition.

“We endeavour to create fun days out and activities for the children who live with this horrible disease every day.

“Our mission is to give these children at least one day when they can come together and not think about their daily struggle of high or low blood sugar, insulin injections and finger pricking.”

T1DCAT have a Facebook group which is available for those parents interesting in joining and offers advice for parents of children with Type 1 Diabetes.

Louise added: “All the parents are on there, offering advice, chances to ask questions about the condition and the support from other parents.”

Silverwood Golf club kindly donated a cheque for £601 to the charity and Louise offered thanks on behalf of T1DCAT to the club.

To launch the charity, a Family Fun Day is being held on Sunday, September 9 between 2pm and 5pm at Cloughreagh Community Centre, Millvale Rd, Newry.