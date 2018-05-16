New Farming Life App goes live

The new online platform for Farming Life has just gone live.

Farming Life NI, which is supported by Danske Bank, this morning went live to coincide with the beginning of the 150th Balmoral Show.

Readers are also invited to enter Win an ISUZU D-Max Truck!

Farming Life NI is a new mobile app which is perfect for the busy farmer on the go.

It brings together the widest range of farming community stories and content from around the internet; well-known publishers, news outlets, social media, special bloggers and even niche farming services companies.

All you have to do is put www.farminglife.com/app in to your web browser.

Our aim is to bring you a curated collection of news, updates and all the stories you need to know to stay in touch with what’s happening in and around farming in Northern Ireland.

Farming Life NI is a browser based app, so it is viewed on your mobile as any website would be using your internet browser. There’s nothing to download, no updates and of course it’s free! It is designed primarily for mobile devices and makes use of the latest technology to deliver app-like features such as article swiping, ‘save for later’ bookmarking and much faster loading times than a standard website.

As well as the mobile site, you will be able to stay connected through a special daily email newsletters, which will ensure you get the top farming news and stories delivered direct to you every day.

So not only does Farming Life provide you with all the latest up to date market news, farming news and insights through our print product, website (www.farminglife.com), facebook and twitter (FarmingLifeNI) there is now no excuse for the busy farmer to miss out on all the latest industry news with the launch of this exciting new mobile app.

Robert McCullough, Head of Agribusiness at Danske Bank said: “All businesses need to adapt to changing customer behaviours and the direction of the market. The delivery of key news feeds and technical information through a dedicated platform for mobile devices is a must for many of today’s busy farmers, who already do much of their day to day farm management and banking through their smartphone.

“We are delighted to continue our long-standing partnership with Farming Life in this new and relevant way.”

Callers to the stand at Balmoral Show will be able to buy a copy of the News Letter each day with a free bag, packet of crisps and water and there is a chance to enter our competition to win a brand new Isuzu pick-up.