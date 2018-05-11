New Greggs store will create 11 new jobs

Bakery chain Greggs will open a new shop in High Street Mall, Portadown on Thursday, May 17, creating 11 new jobs.

It is the fourteenth company-managed Greggs shop to open in Northern Ireland since March 2016.

The new shop will offer the full range of Greggs’ products – from its famous baked savouries and freshly ground-to-order coffee menu to confectionery products, soups, sandwiches and its popular Balanced Choice range.

The new Greggs shop will be managed by Steven Hodgeson who said: “I’m delighted to be leading our team in this new shop. High Street Mall is a very popular and busy shopping hub in the heart of Portadown and we’re excited to bring a taste of Greggs to all who use the centre. They can expect a very warm welcome!”

John Anderson, Operations Manager of High Street Mall added: “We at High Street Mall extend a warm welcome to our latest arrival Gregg’s, their opening is testament to the increasing confidence in the Centre.

“The opening of this new store will add to an already diverse retail offering and encourage an increase in footfall to the Centre.

“At High Street Mall we have other deals progressing and we anticipate making further announcements in the near future.”

The new shop is open Monday - Saturday 7am-6pm and Sunday 9am-5pm.