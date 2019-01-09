New managing director for Galen

Local pharmaceutical company Galen Ltd has a new Managing Director and President.

Dr Dennise Broderick has taken up the role and will report to Alan Armstrong, CEO and Chairman, Almac Group, - the parent company of Galen Ltd.

Together with Almac Group’s Board of Directors, Dennise is responsible for all aspects of the specialist pharmaceutical company’s operations, marketing and governance across its sites throughout Europe and the US.

Dennise is a highly successful, respected and inspiring Executive Business Leader, with an extensive career within the pharmaceutical industry.

Most recently Dennise held the position of Country Manager, leading the Irish affiliate of IPSEN Pharmaceuticals and was responsible for all aspects of the business.

Prior to this Dennise also held CEO/MD and senior leadership roles with Pfizer, Hospira, Zeneus, Viatris and other pharmaceutical companies both in Ireland and Europe.

Dennise is also very highly respected academically and remains on the invite list as a guest lecturer within the National Universities of Ireland having previously lectured part-time within their network.

Mr Armstrong, commented on Dennise’s appointment, “We are delighted to welcome Dennise to our team. Her inside knowledge of the industry will be instrumental in developing the Galen brand and growing the company globally. Her inspiring approach will be sure to help us meet our ambitious targets and look forward to an exciting future.”

Dr Broderick added, “It is an honour for me to join the Galen team and look forward to working with the established global management team to strengthen our vision to make Galen a successful global pharmaceutical company with a strong focus on both the customer and the patient.

“It’s an exciting challenge, one which I am looking forward to immensely.”