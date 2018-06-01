New scheme aims to reduce crime and help residents feel safe in their homes

An initiative to reduce crime and make people feel safe in Seagoe Park has been launched.

Following collaboration from Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Policing and Community Safety Partnership (ABC PCSP), the PSNI and local residents, Seagoe Park is now the latest area in the borough to establish a ‘Neighbourhood Watch’ scheme.

Addressing the concerns of local residents, the scheme raises awareness of suspicious activity or vehicles and bogus callers – enabling everyone to play their part in helping the police reduce crime in the area.

ABC PCSP Chair, Councillor Máire Cairns said: “Neighbourhood watch is a partnership between the police and local communities, which aims to help people protect themselves and their property as well as reduce the fear of crime. With 180 accredited schemes currently across the borough demonstrating how collaborative partnerships can help tackle crime related problems - I would encourage the wider community to consider becoming involved in such schemes.”

Launched in Northern Ireland in June 2004, Neighbourhood Watch continues to grow from strength to strength in the region, with over 45,400 households involved in nearly 764 schemes.

For more information about how to set this up in your area please call 028 3831 3607.