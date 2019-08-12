NI children save exhausted bee with sugar water solution

An exhausted bee was saved by two young children and their dad when they spotted it struggling at their front door.

Dad Lee Wilson explained his girls, Hannah, aged eight and Brooke aged five, spotted the bee in an exhausted state outside their home in Hamiltonsbawn, Co Armagh.

Tiny bee drinking some sugar water

Bees sometimes do struggle if they become exhausted and it is only recommended as a last resort to feed them a tiny dose of sugar water.

Sharing a video of the bee supping at the sugar water in a spoon, Lee said: “Our good deed done for today, some sugar water to help this wee lady get back on her feet.

Today he said: “It was nice to teach my children how important bees are to our ecosystem.

“She made a full recovery by the way,” said Lee.

He revealed the girls, who attend Armstrong Primary School in Armagh, had found the tiny bee outside their front door this morning.