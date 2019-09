A man has been taken to hospital after a two vehicle crash this afternoon.

The incident happened on the Lurgan Road Donaghcloney.

Lurgan Road, Donaghcloney Photo by Google

A man has been taken to Craigavon Area Hospital but it is understood his injuries are not serious.

The PSNI said the Lurgan Road, between the Lisnasure Road and the Monree Road has been closed.

It is understood an electricity pole was damaged in the collision.