NI to be as warm as Portugal next week

Temperatures are on the rise in Northern Ireland, according to the Met Office.

According to Grahame Madge from the Met Office the next few days "will feel for many as if they are seeing the first few days of Spring" in Northern Ireland.

He said temperatures in Northern Ireland - including today - will remain around 10 or 11 degrees.

"These temperatures will remain the same for the next few days," he said. "But as we go into Monday we start to set ourselves up with a different pattern. Next week I am seeing temperatures of the mid teens and even 16 or 17 degrees on Tuesday - and maybe higher.

"This all depends on the progression of cloud and rain."

Next Tuesday Lisbon in Portugal is expected to be around 18 degrees.

Spring weather

Mr Madge added that Northern Ireland was "closer to a front of rain which is to the west of Ireland".

"At the moment and later today we see cloud remaining over Northern Ireland and the UK," he added. "There will be some showers growing heavier overnight.

"Tonight it will be 6 or 7 degrees in Northern Ireland so there is no chance of frost."

He said in terms of Friday's weather "it will remain overcast with some breaks appearing in the afternoon giving some sunshine towards the end of the day".

"All in all it is pretty positive - most places will see better weather over next few days and will feel for many as if they are seeing the first few days of Spring," he added.