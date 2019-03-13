Storm Gareth attacks Portstewart, as the crescent area takes the brunt of it at ten O clock on Tuedsay evening

NI Weather: Incredible images show how Storm Gareth battered the North Coast covering the beaches in foam

Check out these pictures from Portstewart showing how Storm Gareth left its mark on the seafront

Pictures from Steven McAuley, McAuiley Multimedia

Storm Gareth attacks Portstewart, as the crescent area takes the brunt of it at ten O clock on Tuedsay evening
Storm Gareth attacks Portstewart, as the crescent area takes the brunt of it at ten O clock on Tuedsay evening
Steven McAuley/McAuley Multimedia
Buy a Photo
Storm Gareth attacks Portstewart, as the crescent area takes the brunt of it at ten O clock on Tuedsay evening
Storm Gareth attacks Portstewart, as the crescent area takes the brunt of it at ten O clock on Tuedsay evening
Steven McAuley/McAuley Multimedia
Buy a Photo
Storm Gareth attacks Portstewart, as the crescent area takes the brunt of it at ten O clock on Tuedsay evening
Storm Gareth attacks Portstewart, as the crescent area takes the brunt of it at ten O clock on Tuedsay evening
Steven McAuley/McAuley Multimedia
Buy a Photo
Storm Gareth attacks Portstewart, as the crescent area takes the brunt of it at ten O clock on Tuedsay evening
Storm Gareth attacks Portstewart, as the crescent area takes the brunt of it at ten O clock on Tuedsay evening
Steven McAuley/McAuley Multimedia
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 2