NIHE funds local film firm to train young people

An award winning Lurgan-based film production company is to train young people and create broadcast quality documentaries on hard-hitting social issues thanks to the Housing Executive.

With £16k in funds from the Housing Executive’s Social Enterprise Programme the aim is to help grow and expand the current services offered by Kettle of Fish.

Spearheaded by local man Paul Moorehead it employs two full time staff and a team of casual staff across various aspects of film production.

The funding will help Kettle of Fish to produce broadcast quality films as well as increase their resources to provide trainee and apprenticeship opportunities.

The team have worked alongside the Taghnevan Community Association to produce a film on benefit reform which was showcased at this year’s Imagine Belfast Festival.

Kettle of Fish also provides training for young people who are keen to pursue a career in film training more than 90 people over recent years.

Paul Moorehead, Managing Director said: “We have established ourselves both locally and in the United States as providing a voice to those facing social inequality.

“The Housing Executive’s Social Enterprise Programme has provided financial support, which we hope will purchase equipment and secure additional training for young people from Housing Executive estates.”

Kettle of Fish is inviting applications to take part in a specialised documentary filmmaking course being run from December 2017 until June 2018. The course will run in Lurgan one day each week for 16 weeks and will be accredited at OCN Level 2. If interested please contact Paul Moorehead on paul@kettleoffish.film to get further information