NIHE urged to cut back trees in Craigavon

The NIHE has vowed to chop back trees which were at risk of damaging homes in Craigavon, according to Sinn Fein.

Sinn Féin Cllr Catherine Nelson has thanked NIHE for quickly responding to the concerns of residents living in Ardowen fearful of tree damage to their homes.

She said: “Residents contacted me to express their fears that trees close to their homes could cause serious damage in the event of gale force winds or a storm.

“I inspected the area and found the tree branches were in very close proximity to six or seven homes and could cause significant damage during the Winter weather.

“I contacted NIHE who have committed to cutting the trees back and have engaged with those residents directly impacted to reassure them.

“This is welcome news and I thank them for their swift response.”