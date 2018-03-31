Nine arrests after police halt republican parade in Lurgan

Police have said they made nine arrests as they moved to halt what they described as an unnotified parade in Lurgan today (Saturday, March 31).

Supporters and police clashed during the incident at a republican Easter Rising commemoration.

Chief Inspector Jon Burrows said: “Police have made nine arrests following an unnotified procession along Levin Road, Lurgan at 1.00pm today, Saturday, 31 March. This procession involved a group of eight persons dressed in paramilitary style uniforms and wearing masks.

“Eight persons have been arrested on suspicion of offences under Section 13(1) of the Terrorism Act 2000 (wearing uniform and carrying items which give cause to believe he or she was a supporter of a proscribed organisation) and taking part in an unnotified procession under Section 6 of the Public Processions (NI) Act 1998. A ninth person was arrested on suspicion of assault on a police officer and obstruction.

“Those who engage in unnotified parades wearing masks and paramilitary style uniforms do not represent the majority of people who live in north Lurgan, in indeed many of those who participate in this event every year are not from the local community and do not live in Lurgan.

“There have been similar parades in previous years organised by the same group and repeated prosecutions for related offences, the Police have attempted to engage with members of this group advising them to comply with their legal responsibilities in relation to processions. The police service have reported a number of people to the PPS over the past number of years in relation to this event and a significant number of people have been successfully prosecuted. “

Chief Inspector Burrows concluded: “A woman was injured during this incident and she has been taken to hospital. Our enquiries are ongoing."