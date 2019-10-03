Notorious NI crossroads, plagued with accidents, to get reduced speed limit

A notorious Co Armagh crossroads, plagued with a high level of accidents, is to get a reduced speed limit after intense lobbying by residents.

Local MLA William Irwin has been at the forefront of the campaign to have traffic calming at Ardress crossroads.

The DUP MLA welcomed additional signage and awareness works at the notorious junction.

Crash after crash has been highlighted by the MLA and he has echoed the warnings by local residents that ‘sooner or later someone will get killed’.

Mr Irwin has been consistently lobbying for improvements and he welcomed what he called a “very focused lobby” from residents in the vicinity in assisting in relaying real concerns over safety at the crossroads.

Mr Irwin said: “These additional works including the implementation of a 40mph speed limit and extra signage and road markings is very welcomed and I thank Transport NI for their continued efforts in this regard.”

He continued: “There has been a high level of collisions at this location and I know that residents and road users generally have been really concerned that sooner or later a fatality will occur.

“A number of improvements have been made in recent times however, worryingly, accidents still occur at an alarming rate.

“Residents have been very proactive in their lobby and I have joined fully with them in continuing my lobby for improvements.

“This is seeing results which is pleasing to see from a safety point of view,” said the DUP MLA.

Mr Irwin said: “Additional signs have been erected including a speed limit and there are more warning markings etc to be added to all approaches to the crossroads.

“And I am hopeful that this will help in alerting drivers to the fact that they must stop at the junction and wait until the route is clear.

“I will continue with the residents to monitor this issue and continue to raise their concerns going forward.”