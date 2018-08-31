Nurse assaulted his patient

A male psychiatric nurse has admitted a serious assault on a mental health patient at the Bluestone Unit in Craigavon Area Hospital.

But he has denied other charges and his trial, along with a co-accused, will be heard in September.

John Kelly leaving Craigavon Courthouse.''Photo by Tony Hendron/Tonypixnews.

Both defendants appeared on Tuesday of last week for arraignment at Craigavon Crown Court.

When Patrick Maguire, Tollymore Brae, Newcastle, was charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm he pleaded guilty.

He was further accused of ill treatment, neglect of a patient and with intent to pervert the course of justice entered incorrect details into the Datix system, the handover sheet and the progress notes.

To these charges he replied not guilty.

His lawyer, Mr Charles McKay QC, said the trial could last four to five days.

His co-accused was John Kelly (66), Newtownhamilton Road, Armagh.

He was charged with assaulting a male occasioning him actual bodily harm on October 27 last year, being an officer on the staff or otherwise employed in a hospital, namely the Rosebrook Ward, Bluestone Unit, Craigavon Area Hospital, ill treated a patient who at the time was receiving treatment for mental disorder as an in-patient and neglecting a patient.

When each of the three charges was put to him he replied not guilty.

His barrister, Mr Peter Ervine QC, said the video evidence was the only contentious issue in Kelly’s case.

Judge Patrick Lynch QC released both men on continuing bail to appear for their trial on September 26.