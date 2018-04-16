O’Dowd welcomes the start of work on new £2m Clann Eirean Youth Centre

Sinn Fein MLA John O’Dowd has welcomed the start of construction work on the new Clann Eireann Youth Club in Lurgan’s Victoria St.

The Upper Bann MLA said “I welcome the start of construction of this new state of the art youth facility.

“The Clann Eireann committee worked tirelessly to secure a state of the art youth facility for the young people of North Lurgan.

“During my tenure as Education Minister I was delighted to provide funding and assist the club in the final design and plans.

“I am delighted years of hard work by all concerned has finally borne fruit.

“This is a much needed resource and will benefit the youth of North Lurgan for years to come.”

The new Youth Complex is expected to cost almost £2m.

The building - which is to run across two floors - will be a state-of-the-art facility to cater for upwards on 700 young people involved in the club.

Clann Eireann YC is one of the largest in the country with around 200 volunteers and running seven days a week, 48 weeks of the year