Weather warning: Storm Eleanor expected to wreak havoc

Northern Ireland is set to be battered by strong winds between 6pm today and 6pm tomorrow, according to the Met Office.

A Yellow weather warning has been issued by the agency who said: "Storm Eleanor to bring very strong winds later Tuesday, continuing overnight and on Wednesday.

"The warning has been adjusted to bring the northern boundary southwards, and to combine with the warning previously in force for Wednesday.

"Public transport may be disrupted or canceled and some bridges are likely to be closed."

The forecasters further cautioned: "Power cuts and disruption to other services (mobile phones for example) may also occur, while injuries from flying debris are possible.

"Combined with a period of high tides, it is likely that some western coastal communities will be affected by large waves and spray, and again there is a chance that injuries and danger to life could occur from large waves, or beach material being thrown on to seafronts and coastal properties."

Wind warning