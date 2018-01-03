One month term for drug offence

A one month custodial sentence was imposed on a 20-year-old man on Friday, December 22, at Craigavon Magistrates Court for a drugs offence.

Kyle Elliott, Clendinning Way, Portadown, admitted unlawful possession of a class B drug, cannabis, on November 1 this year.

The court heard police were dealing with the defendant in relation to another matter and noticed a strong smell of cannabis.

He was found in possession of a block of cannabis and some herbal cannabis.

A barrister representing the defendant said that his client had spent 23 days in custody in relation to this matter.

Imposing the one month term Deputy District Judge Chris Holmes said the defendant would be released on time served.