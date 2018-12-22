Onesie wearer stopped by ‘Fashion Police’

None of us want to be stopped by the police - but particularly not if you are wearing a ‘Christmas onesie’.

But that’s exactly what happened to one driver on PSNI Craigavon’s patch this morning (Saturday, December 22), and they turned ‘Kojak with a Kodak’ by snapping a picture of the poor unfortunate.

Taking on the role of Fashion Police they snapped a picture of the driver resplendent in navy blue onesie with a seasonal reindeer motif and shared it to their social mnedia page - sparing the driver’s blushes by not revealing his face.

They said, “We continue to work hard to keep the roads safe, at this time of year especially.

“So stopping people and checking that all are sober and correct can be routine for us most of the time but every so often you encounter someone who most definitely didn’t think they’d be out of the car and ‘Sure who’d see me?’

“In the early hours of this morning this young man was well turned out for a drive in his Christmas Onesie!”

And they hashtagged their post witrh #ChristmasFashionPolice