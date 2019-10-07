Orange Order thanked after trees chopped back at Lurgan's Brownlow House

An SDLP Cllr has applauded the Orange Order at Lurgan's Brownlow House after they agreed to cut back trees blocking local residents' daylight.

SDLP Cllr Declan McAlinden expressed his delight at negotiating a long term solution to the difficulties experienced by residents at Oakleigh Heights, Lurgan, particularly those whose boundaries run beside that of Brownlow House.

He said: "For many years the height of the trees at the boundary has meant that many homes were shaded from daylight as well as having to deal with falling leaves and moss.

"Residents were unable to fully enjoy their gardens and patio areas. This has been a long-running sore point.

"Despite the attempts to improve the situation by the owners of Brownlow House by facing and topping the trees, this was only ever a temporary solution.

"By working closely together, as good neighbours should, Cllr. McAlinden developed a good relationship with Cllr Kyle Savage and Mr David Martin, manager of Brownlow House and representing the local Orange Order. They agreed a way forward which would meet everyone’s needs.

"Unfortunately the cost of cutting the trees down had proved prohibitive but now working together literally, work has commenced to cut the offending trees down," he said.

Welcoming the initiative, Cllr McAlinden said ‘I’m delighted that work has begun to restore daylight to the residents’ homes and on their behalf I want to express my thanks to both Cllr Savage and the staff and committee of Brownlow House for their commitment and agreement in finding a solution that works in the best interests of all.

"As John Hume once said: ‘It’s when we start working together that the real healing takes place….it’s when we start spilling our sweat, and not our blood.’ This initiative is a testimony to that and I for one am delighted to have played a part in it."