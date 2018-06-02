Ordered to pay £2,500 in compensation after ‘nasty assault’

A 41-year-old man was ordered to pay over £2,500 in compensation last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court for dental work needed by a man he assaulted.

No details of the offence were opened at last week’s court.

A barrister representing Woods said it was a fairly nasty incident but his client had no previous record.

He added that his client was in a position to pay by card for any compensation.

A public prosecutor indicated that the cost of two implants came to £2,415 and there was a bill of £106 for professional services.

District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, ordered Woods to pay £2,521 compensation.

Later in the court when it was confirmed the amount had been paid she imposed a conditional discharge for two years.

She said it was a serious offence which normally would attract a much higher penalty but she would take into account the amount of compensation he had paid.