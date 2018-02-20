Over 2,000 enjoy Oliver! at Clounagh Junior High

Clounagh Junior High School recently presented the musical Oliver! to over 2,000 audience members.

One of the cast Jake Doyle, who played the Artful Dodger, also put pen to paper to describe his experience of being on stage.

“Rehearsals started last term, but it was after Christmas when we really had to rehearse in a much more focused way with after-school practices every day. It was hard work, but 100% worth it. There were almost 60 of us taking part, coming from all three years and across many different classes. I have to say that every person on the stage was perfect for their character and everyone became friends, so it wasn’t hard to have fun; which I definitely did.

“The best part for me was the final night-time shows, as that’s when my character came alive through acting, singing and dancing. I feel the character of the Artful Dodger suited me perfectly. Seeing the stage come alive during the shows is exhilarating. I will never forget my last play at Clounagh, it wouldn’t have been possible without Mrs. Moore, Mr. Slaine and Mr. Kennedy who guided us every step of the way. Like Oliver I want to ask, ‘Please Sir can I have some more?’”