Owen ‘steals the show’ on BBC

Portadown’s answer to Tom Cruise takes to the small screen on Monday as part of a BBC One Northern Ireland series on house hunters.

Estate agent Owen Matchett caught the attention of producers of the series titled ‘Home Seekers’ for some of his more outlandish ‘stunts’.

Indeed a film crew from the series producers filmed Owen as he filmed skit on ‘Mission Impossible’ earlier this year.

Previously he’d done a similar video for social media giving us his take on James Bond,

Anyone who follows the Williams Estate Agents Facebook page will know only too well they are given to more ‘off the wall posts’.

During the summer Owen transformed into a Secret Agent - resplendent in full tactical gear - for the movie skit as he tried to place a sold sign on one of his properties.

Explaining the thinking behind the video Owen said: “A few years ago we did a James Bond skit for the movie Spectre coming out. It got 18,000 views. With Mission Impossible coming out, I thought I’d do a bit of a spoof,”

Filming took place at Todd’s Leap in Ballygawley.

Home Seekers, a three-part series for BBC One Northern Ireland begins on Monday, 26 November, at 7.30pm and follows the trials and tribulations of people on a quest to find a place to call home.

It hears from those hoping to buy, rent and invest and the estate agents competing for the best price for their clients.

Throughout the series Home Seekers hears from many of the characters involved in the estate agent and housing market business in Northern Ireland - including the self-confessed flamboyant Owen.

Indeed Owen’s outfit in one of the episode’s will prove quite a talking point - a floral suit which has to be seen to be believed.

Owen appears in two of the three episodes - in the first he’s shown ‘sealing the deal’ with a couple bidding on a house.

In episode two his social media exploits will feature where flowery suits are replaced by tactical black!

The programme also looks at the reality of finding a new home here, as first time buyers weigh up their options, renters in Belfast struggle to find a home and virtual reality gives home seekers a chance to see their future homes.