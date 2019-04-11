Painting presented in memory of patient

A painting of Richhill Village has been presented to the local health centre in memory of a patient.

The presentation was made by Mr Richard Jennett in memory of his wife June.

Artist Cora Harrington with her painting of Richhill.

The painting by Cora Harrington now adorns the wall in the reception area of Richhill Health Centre.

It was presented during a ceremony at the health centre last week, during which Mr Jennett spoke highly of staff at the centre.

He thanked Dr Dan Murtagh, his partners, their team and previous GPs at the practice (Dr R Leetch, Dr J Leetch and Dr A Turtle) for the “kind and supportive manner” in which they cared for his wife June during her illness.