Painting presented in memory of patient

At the presentation of a painting of Richhill to the village's health centre are Dr Alan Turtle, Dr Dan Murtagh, Mr Richard Jennett, Dr Leanne Bruce and Dr Allison Menary. The picture was presented by Mr Jennett in memory of his late wife June.
A painting of Richhill Village has been presented to the local health centre in memory of a patient.

The presentation was made by Mr Richard Jennett in memory of his wife June.

Artist Cora Harrington with her painting of Richhill.

The painting by Cora Harrington now adorns the wall in the reception area of Richhill Health Centre.

It was presented during a ceremony at the health centre last week, during which Mr Jennett spoke highly of staff at the centre.

He thanked Dr Dan Murtagh, his partners, their team and previous GPs at the practice (Dr R Leetch, Dr J Leetch and Dr A Turtle) for the “kind and supportive manner” in which they cared for his wife June during her illness.