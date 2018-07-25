Pair charged with drugs-related offences

Two people are set to appear in court charged with various drugs-related offences, following the discovery of cannabis during the search of a car in Portadown.

A 21 year old male has been charged with possession of a class A controlled drug, possession of a class A controlled drug with intent to supply, 3 counts of possession of a class B controlled drug and 2 counts of possession of a class B controlled drug with intent to supply.

A 21 year old female has been charged with 2 counts of possession of a class B controlled drug and 2 counts of possession of a class B controlled drug with intent to supply.

They are expected to appear before Craigavon Magistrates Court on Wednesday morning.