Pair said to be releasing dogs to ‘tear rabbits apart’ - judge

Two young men who were looking at fields to release dogs into were told their behaviour was ‘absolutely disgraceful’.

Zach Crossett (20), Lowtown Road, Waringstown, and Connor Vint (20), Edenderry Park, Banbridge, appeared last Friday at Craigavon Magistrates Court.

Vint admitted driving without insurance on November 2 last year and Crossett pleaded guilty to permitting him to drive without having insurance.

Both were fined £200 and ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy.

Vint was also banned from driving for four weeks and Crossett was given six penalty points.

The court heard that a police mobile patrol saw a car acting suspiciously on the Knocknagore Road.

There were three males inside and Vint was driving but the car was registered to Crossett who was in the front passenger seat.

A solicitor representing both defendants said the car was moving slowly along the road as they looked at fields to release a dog.

They saw an unmarked car coming towards them and Crossett asked Vint to move the car in a bit. It was only moved 10 go 15 metres to allow the car to get past.

The solicitor said both of his clients were of good character.

District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, said she took issue with that statement.

“They were releasing dogs to tear rabbits apart,” she added. “How is that of good character? Who gets pleasure in watching one animal tear another animal apart?”

She added that she did not understand the mentality of anyone getting entertainment value from something like this.

“It was absolutely disgraceful behaviour,” said the judge.

She told the defendants that if liked this sort of thing they should ask themselves ‘some soul searching questions’.

Judge Kelly said there had been ‘a horrific event this week concerning an animal’ – a reference to the killing of 11-week-old puppy Sparky – and added: “You do not treat animals like that.”