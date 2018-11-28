Palestinian human rights activist at public meeting

A Palestinian human rights activist will address a public meeting in Portadown this Saturday.

The guest speaker, Asad Abushark, Asad Abushark, is a retired Professor of Linguistics, currently resident in Ireland.

The event will take place in the Drumcree Community Centre, at Ashgrove Road, on Saturday 1st December at 2.00pm and is being organised by the local branch of the Ireland-Palestine Solidarity Campaign.

Speaking in advance of the public meeting, Ciarán Ó Fearghail, chairperson of the local IPSC branch in Portadown said, “We are very privileged to host this public event with Asad Abushark.

“Obviously, Asad will be focusing on the ongoing situation in Palestine, particularly in Gaza where more than 220 people have been shot dead by Israeli military forces while participating in protests connected to the March of Return demonstrations. Asad is a very accomplished speaker and we are expecting quite a good attendance at the Portadown event.”