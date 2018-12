Thomas Street Methodist Church are holding a Christmas pantomime and music on Friday in the Wesley Hall, Portmore Street, beginning at 7pm, featuring the Irish Methodist drama group, ‘Play It By Ear’.

Admission is £2 per adult, £1 per child or £5 per family, including supper.

Tickets are available from either the Church Office (telephone 028 3836 1213), any member of the Church Outreach Team or pay at the door.