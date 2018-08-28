Park and ride in Portadown opens

The Park and Ride facility in Portadown has opened with almost 350 new spaces.

The long-awaited facility is sited beside Portadown Train Station and has 347 spaces.

SDLP Upper Bann said: “The long awaited Park and Ride car park close to Portadown Train Station opened over the weekend.

“There are 347 spaces available for train travellers with enhanced cycle parking. The facility is covered by cctv for the security of users.

“It is a great addition to Portadown and hopefully train travellers use this facility and stop parking in the nearby streets.”

DUP MLA Jonathan Buckley also welcomed the opening of the park and ride facility.