Park Watch scheme launched at Clare Glen

Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon’s Policing and Community Safety Partnership has set up a Park Watch scheme in Clare Glen.

Park Watch is similar to Neighbourhood Watch, with the PCSP and the PSNI working together with park users and local residents to protect the park from vandalism and antisocial behaviour.

Chair of the Policing and Community Safety Partnership, Councillor Thomas Larkham, said: “It is important that everyone looks after Clare Glen, not just the PCSP and the PSNI.

“We want to encourage local residents and park users to take pride in it, look after it and protect it from vandalism and anti-social behaviour. By doing so they will not only be improving the safety and security of the park but also the surrounding area.”

Sergeant Gwyneth Buchanan, Armagh Neighbourhood Policing Team, added: “We want to encourage park users and residents to help us protect the park from vandalism and antisocial behaviour by reporting any criminal or suspicious activity at the earliest opportunity.”