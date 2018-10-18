Patrick ‘Bosco’ Campbell was an affable character and a great friend to many

Patrick Campbell, known widely as Bosco and to his family as Patsy, was an inimitable character who many regarded as a friend.

Such was the high regard he was held in, the Church of Our Lady Queen of Peace in Maghery was overflowing for his Requiem Mass on Wednesday, with a swell of mourners listening to the service outside.

His late brother Gus’ son, also Patrick Campbell and sister Babs’ son Peter McGovern led tributes to the popular Milltown man, beguiling the congregation with tales Patsy would have been proud of.

Fr Séamus McGinley, who had been a priest at the parishes in Maghery and Portadown, and who concelebrated Mass, described Bosco as ‘a close friend’.

He recalled how the first conversations most people would have with Bosco related to football, whether it be his beloved Maghery Sean MacDermotts, the county Armagh team or further afield depending on who was playing.

He lived and breathed football and rarely missed a game if he could help it.

“Football was in his DNA,” said Fr McGinley and the congregation nodded in agreement.

In Portadown, he was known as Patrick, an affable man who regularly helped those in need of medication at Tommy Lee’s Chemist which later became McKeagney’s.

He went beyond the call of duty, not just delivering medication to neighbours and family, but putting them into pill box organisers. Even aged 72 he was still working, enjoying meeting customers - people he always had a smile and plenty of time for.

Bosco was a tall fit man, a charasmatic character who had a great sense of humour and engaging personality.

He was the life and soul of a party and loved the craic.

He enjoyed winding people up and could be full of devilment. He never failed to get a laugh. And he loved a laugh, a good pint of Guinness and spending time with family and friends.

As a neighbour he was thoughtful, always popping in for a yarn and a cup of tea.

Bosco had green fingers, growing leeks, potatoes and strawberries, to name but a few.

He always shared his harvests with the neighbours.

He had a passion for the land and was always pottering about in his polythene houses and tramping about in his wellies ready for the next job to be done.

He was a keen fisherman, regularly out on Lough Neagh on a boat he had with his late brother Gus, a well known solicitor in Portadown who died seven years ago. Indeed Bosco had been out fishing the day before he took ill just two weeks ago.

Bosco Campbell was immersed in the Maghery community and was involved in many clubs and committees.

He was a former Chairman, President and player of Maghery Sean MacDermott’s who held a Guard of Honour at his funeral yesterday.

And he was also a member and former chairman of the management committee of Maghery Community Hall.

Primarily he was a devoted family man. He adored his wife Marlene, his children Janet, Gerard, Neil, Kathryn, Daniel and the late Gareth and his grandchildren Ryan, Ethan, Aaron, Darragh, Ella and Aidan. He always had a great rapport with his sisters Babs, Stella, Eilish and his brother Gus as well as his extended family.

His nephew and namesake Patrick recalled a fun-loving uncle who, if not turning a blind eye to devilment - egged them on. He was always running his kids or grandchildren to school, to football or a club event.

His passing is deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife, daughters, sons, grandchildren,sisters, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews and family circle.