Penalty points for insurance offence

Eight penalty points were imposed on a 36-year-old woman Wednesday (December 19) at Craigavon Magistrates Court for driving without insurance.

Karen Jones, Bluestone Hall, Craigavon, was also fined £350.

The court heard she was driving on the Knockmenagh Road, the insurance was for a male driver only.

Jones informed police she had just purchased the vehicle and produced a policy for a different vehicle.

Defence solicitor Siun Downey said it was a genuine mistake on her client’s part. She already had three points on her licence.

Deputy District Judge Sean O’Hare said he was imposing eight points because of her previous offending.