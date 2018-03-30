Pensioner found to be four times over drink drive limit

A 73-year-old woman was banned from driving for 12 months last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court for an excess alcohol offence.

Mary Delaney, Clanrolla Park, Craigavon, was also fined £150 and ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy.

The court heard that on December 3 last year she almost collided with a car while driving in William Street, Lurgan.

She was clearly under the influence of alcohol and a breath test gave a reading of 140.

Delaney appeared in court and pleaded guilty herself.

Deputy District Judge Laura Ivers told the defendant that she was aware of her very difficult personal circumstances which were set out in a letter handed in to the judge.

She added that Delaney had appeared in court in person and was ashamed of her actions.

The judge said the defendant was a mature lady who had never before come to the attention of the police.