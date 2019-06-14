Amazing £250k play park to open at Tannaghmore Gardens

An amazing £250k play park, which is fully wheelchair friendly, is set to open at Lurgan’s Tannaghmore Garden’s soon.

Some of the superb state-of-the-art facilities include a wheelchair accessible in-ground tampoline and an eight person group see saw.

Owned by Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council, the play park is set in the grounds of the beautiful Tannaghmore Gardens and Rare Breen Animal Farm.

It has been closed for several months as work got underway and the official opening is set for June 26 and 10am.

This facility will have the largest investment in fixed play so far in ABC Council.

It is tailored for specific age groups with areas for young children and toddlers, as well as more challenging play equipment, such as a zip line, for older children including teenagers.

The inclusive play area has been designed for children of all needs, with sensory play panels and a fantastic wheelchair accessible in-ground trampoline.

It also has a Playdale Everest play tower for over fives, a hip hop aerial rotating spring see saw, an adventure trail and balance beam.

The new play area will also boast a Burma Bridge, a cross rope-walk and scramble net and logs climber.

There will also be a sand crane and bridge, a sand conveyor belt and transporter and a sand wheel mould.

For the over nines there is a timber 30m cable runway with starting ramp.

For the adults there is an easy access picnic table with BBQ plat for six people as well as sun seats.