The artists, led by Belfast artist Janice Lightowler, opened their Winter Exhibition at the Millennium Court on Monday (November 1.).

A spokesperson for the Millennium Court said: “Artists Drawn Together is an eclectic group of artists from across the country, united by a love of art through fun and friendship, tutored by Janice Lightowler.

“They range in age from nine to nearly 90 and include experienced artists and those who have had the opportunity to unleash their talent.

Some of the artwork on display at Portadown's Millennium Court Arts Centre.

“Each artist is taught in their own style, subject and medium, including watercolour, oil on canvas, pastel, even mixed media.

“Due to the diversity of their work and exhibitions, they have received exceptionally high praise and raised thousands for charities over the years.

“Their work is available to view and purchase Monday- Saturday 10am-4pm in Millennium Court, William Street, Portadown from Monday 1st November until Saturday 18th December 2021.”

The group will host “Meet The Artist” event on Saturday 6th November, at 2pm. Everyone is invited to come along and view their work and chat to the artists involved while being serenaded by the wonderful voice of Eibhlin Eddy.

Geraldine Lawless, Company Manager, of the Millennium Court said: “After a difficult year for the creative industry, and us here at Millennium Court, we are thrilled to have art back in the building.

“It is a privilege to bring the work of such talented local artists to the people of Portadown. Art and the creative industries play a vital role in maintaining our mental health and reducing isolation which have been put under serve pressure in the past 18 months, we hope that this is the beginning of a new era for Millennium Court continuing to support the community.” said Geraldine Lawless, Company Manager.

-

-

-

Editor’s Message:

Thank you for reading this article. We’re more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.