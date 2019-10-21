'Back to the Future' star Christopher Lloyd signs NI man's De Lorean

Hollywood superstar Christopher Lloyd, who plays Doc Brown in the hit movie 'Back to the Future' has signed a NI man's De Lorean car.

Businessman David Abraham bought the De Lorean two years ago - and today received a visor for the car, signed by Christopher Lloyd and Bob Gale, who co-wrote the smash comedy.

Signed visor

Co Armagh man David, who hires out the De Lorean for special events, said: "It's not everyday you can say that Doc Brown has signed a bit of your car.

"I was surprised to see this show up in the post this morning. I suppose it's fitting with October 21st being Back to the Future Day.

"I am over the moon," said David.

He explained: "There's a Back to the Future musical opening in Manchester next year for a run before moving onto the West End.

Signed visor

"The guy Steven, who organised the signed visor, owns a time machine conversion. He asked on the group's Facebook page if was anyone was interested in getting their visor signed for free. I didn't need to be asked twice.

"He told him he was only doing it for fellow owners," said David.

"My De Lorean isn't a time machine but still nice to have.," he said.