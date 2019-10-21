'Back to the Future' star Christopher Lloyd signs NI man's De Lorean

David's De Lorean
David's De Lorean

Hollywood superstar Christopher Lloyd, who plays Doc Brown in the hit movie 'Back to the Future' has signed a NI man's De Lorean car.

Businessman David Abraham bought the De Lorean two years ago - and today received a visor for the car, signed by Christopher Lloyd and Bob Gale, who co-wrote the smash comedy.

Signed visor

Signed visor

Co Armagh man David, who hires out the De Lorean for special events, said: "It's not everyday you can say that Doc Brown has signed a bit of your car.

"I was surprised to see this show up in the post this morning. I suppose it's fitting with October 21st being Back to the Future Day.

"I am over the moon," said David.

He explained: "There's a Back to the Future musical opening in Manchester next year for a run before moving onto the West End.

Signed visor

Signed visor

"The guy Steven, who organised the signed visor, owns a time machine conversion. He asked on the group's Facebook page if was anyone was interested in getting their visor signed for free. I didn't need to be asked twice.

"He told him he was only doing it for fellow owners," said David.

"My De Lorean isn't a time machine but still nice to have.," he said.