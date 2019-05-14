Balmoral Show 2019: All the information you need to enjoy the day

With 100,000 visitors expected to attend one of the biggest events of the farming year it is important that you have all the information you need to hand.

This year's event runs from May 15-19 and the programme looks even more exciting than ever.

The Show in its 151st year.

OPENING TIMES

Wednesday, May 15 9.30am - 6pm

Thursday, May 16 9.30am - 8pm

Balmoral Show

Friday, May 17 9.30am - 7pm

Saturday 18, 9.30am - 6pm

How much does it cost?

All tickets are print at home E tickets.

Children under 5 years go free. Child tickets can only be purchased with adult /Snr Citizen tickets.

No dogs are permitted on the site other than assistance dogs.

How to get to there?

The Balmoral showgrounds are located just outside the city of Lisburn.

The nearest train station is Lisburn Train station (less 15mins away) from which a complimentary shuttle service to the showgrounds will run between 9am and 6.20pm (Thursday 8.20pm).

By car

From West Take the M1 to junction 8 and follow the directional signage.

From North West Take the M1 to junction 8 and follow the directional signage.

From Lisburn Take the Moira Road out of Lisburn and follow directional signage.

From Belfast Travel South on the M1, coming off at Sprucefield and follow directional signage to Balmoral Park.

From North East Travel South on the M1, coming off at Sprucefield and follow directional signage to Balmoral Park.

From South Travel up the A1 dual carriageway and follow directional signage.

What can we see when we get there?

Click here to see the timetable of events