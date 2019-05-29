Big Macmillan Car Show next week

The Big Macmillan Car Show takes place on Thursday, June 6, from 5pm to 9pm at Turkington in Portadown.

It promises to be a great event for car enthusiasts and families alike with plenty of interest for all.

There will be a wide range of cars on show from vintage to unique from private collectors and car clubs throughout Northern Ireland.

There will also be a range of trade stands for car enthusiasts and burger and ice cream vans if you get peckish.

Come along and help rev up for Macmillan Cancer Support, everyone is welcome to come along, £5 entry fee for adults and £2 for children with all proceeds going to the great team at Macmillan Cancer Support.

Entries are still being accepted for cars to show, if you have a classic, vintage or unique car please get in touch.

See Turkington Construction facebook page for more details.