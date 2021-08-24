He called on the Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey to deliver on the Sub-Regional Stadia Funding Programme.

“Local football clubs across the country have waited patiently for the delivery of funding through the Department for Communities to invest and upgrade their facilities,” said Mr Buckley who has been pressing for the funding during his ime on the Communities Committee and more recently.

“I understand that the Minister has now made commitments that proposals will be brought forward to the Executive on a way forward for the programme.

Jonathan Buckley DUP MLA.

“Interest in football across NI has never been greater, and with so many of all ages participating in the sport, we must now deliver on this provision and help local clubs to grow and develop their facilities. At present, many clubs rely on dedicated volunteers, and the clubs themselves serve as an important part of community identity. Ahead of the new season, I commit to continue fighting for this crucial funding that will sustain our local clubs.”

