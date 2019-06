Upper Bann MLA Jonathan Buckley has congratulated all the Uniformed Youth Organisations on a fantastic turnout for this year’s Commonwealth Sunday service and parade.

He said; “It was absolutely wonderful to see so many of our young people out on parade, one of the largest which I have seen with the Army cadets featuring for the first time. I want to pay tribute to all those who help organise this event and have made it into the success it is today.”